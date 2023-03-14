Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta’s Spice is pregnant

Spice is pregnant!
The Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta star shared a post to Instagram showing off her baby bump dressed in blue.
The post was captioned “God has been so good to me”.
Nicki Minaj, Winnie Harlow and fellow Love & Hip-Hop castmates congratulated her in the comments on her post.
If you were a fan of the VH1 show, you might remember Spice was dating Justin Budd, also known as “Rusta”.
But back in August 2022 the Queen of Dancehall confirmed on Instagram the couple had split.
Spice has two kids from a past relationship.
