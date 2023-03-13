Megan Thee Stallion Makes A Stylish Return To The Spotlight At The Vanity Fair Oscar Party

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion returned to the spotlight at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, and homegirl looked flawless.

Megan Thee Stallion’s Hot Look

The H-Town Hottie has blessed us with her presence again, and we are humbled. Megan Thee Stallion has been on the low since the trial involving Tory Lanez; however, the “Savage” rapper came back with a fashion vengeance, and she deserves a standing ovation. Megan made a fabulous appearance at this year’s Vanity Fair Oscar Party in a jaw-dropping Bach Mai gown that we can’t get over. The strapless, mermaid-style garb featured a fishnet bustier that peaked under a textured velvet material. It clung to her waist, hugged her epic curves, and then belled out into an exquisite bottom lined in black satin.

Megan’s textured voluminous hair added fuel to her fancy attire. It oozed vintage 80s and was the perfect accouterment to her stunning look. Megan offset her elaborate hair and dress with simple jewelry, including a diamond ring, diamond necklace, and diamond drop earrings. Her soft, glam makeup gave her the natural glow that she is known for donning.

Image Architect Law Roach is responsible for this sweltering look, and he posted the fashion art to his social media page with the caption, “And just like that she’s back….. call her no waist Meg. #fLAWless.”

We are in love with Megan’s comeback outfit! What say you?

