The Panthers Make a Major Move, Trade Up to The #1 Overall Pick in The 2023 NFL Draft

The Carolina Panthers made a move to select one of the top quarterbacks in this year’s NFL Draft. Carolina gave up what looks to be a king’s ransom to jump ahead of the Houston Texans to get the number 1 overall pick in this year’s draft.,

The Chicago Bears traded their number 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft for the Panthers’ 9th Pick (first round), 61st pick (second round) 2024 First Rounder, 2025 second rounder, and star wide receiver DJ Moore. the last time the Panthers held pick one, they went on the draft former NFL MVP Cam Netwon, in 2011.

Moore caught sixty-three receptions and racked up 888 yards with seven touchdowns for the Panthers last year with Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield, and PJ Walker at the QB position last year. Moore signed a three-year contract extension in March 2022.

The Bears hope that Moore can have the same effect on star QB Justin Fields that AJ Brown had with the Philadelphia Eagles this past season. Brown was traded to the Eagles from the Tennessee Titans. He helped QB Jalen Hurts, and the Eagles reach Super Bowl LVII but would eventually fall to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The marks a full rebuild for the Panthers after going 7-10 this season. The team will look at top signal callers Bryce Young from Alabama, Ohio State‘s C.J. Stroud, Kentucky‘s Will Levis and rising prospect Anthony Richardson of Florida to be their next QB.

Terrace Marshall Jr. and Shi Smith now take over WR 1 and 2 duties for the Panthers. Will there be more moves from Carolina? That is unknown but what we do know is the Panthers now control the 2023 NFL Draft.

