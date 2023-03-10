This morning in The Hot Spot, Da Brat and The Rickey Smiley Morning Show discuss Mo’Nique’s latest interview with The Hollywood Reporter, where she opened up about a variety of topics including her marriage, Netflix, and some issues she’s dealt with during her career.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
According to Vanity Fair, “Following a contentious awards campaign for 2009’s Precious, the Oscar winner has made amends with director Lee Daniels, but maintains she’s been labeled “difficult” by the film’s high-profile producers.”
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
Do you feel like she deserves a public apology from Tyler Perry and/or Oprah? Let us know in the comment section and subscribe to our YouTube channel!
Hot Spot: Mo’Nique Still Wants A Public Apology From Tyler Perry & Oprah [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
-
Kirk Franklin Says We Need To Bring Back “Real Names” For Children
-
Natalie Nunn Beats The Sonic Rings Out of Tommie Lee In Farce of A Boxing Match, Twitter Reacts
-
Bishop Lamor Whitehead Allegedly Falsified Bank Records To Finance Million-Dollar Mansion
-
Black Female R&B Singers Throughout Time
-
Jonathan McReynolds Talks Giving Up The Single Life And Ongoing ‘Feud’ With KevOnStage
-
Former BET CEO Debra Lee Talks Affair With Founder Bob Johnson
-
Chris Rock Slams Will Smith & Jada During Netflix Live Show, Twitter Critiques The Slander
-
Cam Newton Dating Comedian, Watch Jazzy: We Have Receipts…