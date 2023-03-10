HBCU U-KNOW: Anita Ward from Rust College in Mississippi [WATCH]

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

As we wrap up the week, and a week into Women’s History Month, Rock T takes the opportunity for you to get to know an iconic figure from the HBCU lineage.

Anita Ward attended Rust College located in Holly Springs, MS, and was established in 1866.

Not only did Anita obtain a degree from college before her singing career, but she was also a school teacher before she ever recorded her debut album!

Sit back and learn more about Anita Ward and let Rock know who you think he should highlight next!

Established in 1866, the home in a blue and white bear cats shout out to one of y'all's former students, ohh Miss Anita Ward. She's a singer, a musician from Memphis. Tennessee obtained a degree in psychology at Russ College before her singer career launch. She was a school teacher while recording her debut album

