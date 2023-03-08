HomeCharlotte

New Passport Acceptance Office Opens in Uptown Charlotte

US passport document needed for immigration and naturalization when traveling

On Tuesday, the City of Charlotte opened a new passport acceptance office in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center in the heart of the city. It is a one-stop shop for those seeking a passport to travel overseas.

The new location provides a more convenient option than the current acceptance office located in northeast Charlotte.

The passport processing office was originally scheduled to open in March 2020 but was delayed due to the pandemic.

The office is already receiving numerous inquiries, with appointments are booked through the end of March. Those interested in applying should plan ahead.

Currently, the State Department takes between 8-11 weeks to process an application. In addition, the time it takes to secure an appointment to hand in the application can take an additional month or more.

Written by TeAsia Royster

