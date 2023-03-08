HomeCharlotte

Charlotte Named One of the Worst Cities for Non-Drivers

Interstate traffic, North Carolina.

There’s a lot to love about Charlotte, but a new list shows its walkability isn’t one of them.

Charlotte, North Carolina, has been named one of the worst cities to live in if you rely on public transportation rather than having your own car. According to Money Inc, Charlotte was ranked 20th worst on the list, while Raleigh, North Carolina, was 10th worst.

“This city also has a decent commute for many to get to work, but it’s worth it. It has a booming job market and a more scattered population,” said Money Inc contributor, Dana Hanson.

The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) is introducing a new and innovative way for those without vehicles to get around called microtransit.

The revolutionary transportation option is already being utilized in cities such as Durham and Wilson, and it allows passengers to request pick-up and drop-off services that can either take them directly to their destination or connect them with existing public transit lines.

This type of service is much like that of popular ridesharing apps like Uber and Lyft but is operated by a public transit authority.

Read the full story here.

