Meagan Good is always glowing and is no stranger to showing off her killer style! The beauty was spotted on Instagram over the weekend as she showed us her look for the American Black Film Festival and it’s safe to say that she is still a stunner and we can’t get enough of her incredible fashion sense!

The gorgeous actress was spotted on the social media platform while showing off her look for the event. The stunning Instagram Reel showed the actress in a soft glam look to show off her natural beauty as she wore a cut out purple slip dress. She then transitioned into a black cut out look that included a crop top and long skirt with a thigh high slit which matched her soft glam perfectly.

Meagan Good Stuns In A Purple Slip Dress was originally published on hellobeautiful.com