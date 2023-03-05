105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Cardi B got stylish over the weekend in an orange knit dress alongside her son, Wave Set Cephus. The rapper shared her fashionable slay with her millions of Instagram followers and gave us style and mommy goals in the process.

For this fashionable look, the rapper was all smiles as she served in a trendy Marni knit dress that fit the rapper like a glove and was sure to show off her killer curves and toned body. She paired the look with burgundy sandals to match the dress’s accents and certainly gave us hair envy when she wore her locs in a sleek and straight style that was parted down the middle. To round out her effortless slay, the rapper served face and body in an Instagram photo set while in full mommy mode with her adorable son whom she shares with Migos’ rapper Offset.

,” the beauty captioned her IG post while sharing a video from a SZA performance. “Lit nights wit sza and Wavey,” the beauty captioned her IG post while sharing a video from a SZA performance.

Check out the trendy look below.

U ARE SO DAMN FINE HELPPPP!!I CANT THANK YOU ENOUGH FOR TAKING TIME TO SHOW LOVE !!! You're so amazing and gorgeous!!! ," SZA commented underneath the fashionable picture and we have to agree, she's so gorgeous! I mean, is anyone else obsessed with the talented rapper's style like we are? We're just loving this casual look on the global superstar and can't wait to see more of her killer style! What do you think? Would you rock this look?

Cardi B Poses With Her Son While Donning A $1,250 Marni Knit Dress was originally published on hellobeautiful.com