105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Tyre Nichols, the young motorist who died after he was brutally beaten by five Memphis police officers, may be honored with his very own skate park in Sacramento, California.

Shortly after the 29-year-old father of one passed away Jan. 10, his mother and father RowVaughn and Rodney Wells, recalled heartwarming memories of their son’s passion for the arts and skateboarding. Now, officials at the City of Sacramento’s Parks and Community Enrichment Commission, are working together to commemorate Nichols’ life and legacy with a skateboard park that would be named in his honor.

According to ABC News, officials from the commission are currently voting to see if they can rename the skate park located at Regency Park after the late Fed Ex-worker.

“I would love to see if we can maybe refresh that area and add some features, you know, in honor of Tyre, and many of the kids that I see out there,” said Sacramento City Councilwoman Lisa Kaplan, according to the outlet.

Planning is still in the beginning stages

On March 2, commission members unanimously voted to send the naming plans to City Council for approval. Currently, planning is still in the beginning stages. If approved, the skate park would also include a bronze plaque that would honor Nichols.

“Tyre Nichols has a strong connection to the skate park at Regency Park and spent numerous hours of his youth skating and building friendships there,” the Commission’s plan states. “The tragedy of his death has elevated his name to national significance and as such underscores his connection and contribution to Sacramento, the community of North Natomas and Regency Park.”

Officials hope to throw a dedication ceremony with Nichols’ family in June, just in time for what would have been the beloved skater’s 30th birthday. The proposed budget for the Tyre Nichols Skate Park is $20,000, the outlet noted.

The post Tyre Nichols May Have A Skate Park Named In His Honor In Sacramento appeared first on NewsOne.

Tyre Nichols May Have A Skate Park Named In His Honor In Sacramento was originally published on newsone.com