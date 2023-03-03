90s Style Trends To Step Up Your Wardrobe

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

90s style trends have had an immense influence on fashion. 90’s fashion infused urban wear a.k.a street style and runway into our everyday life. I remember when The Spice Girls stepped onto the scene daring us to wear platforms. The cult classic Clueless pushed us into an era of school-aged styles such as pleated and multi-colored plaid skirts. How can we forget the grunge era of fashion, where Madonna’s Basquiat introduced us to freedom of self-expressive dressing meddling with art? While every 90s trend shouldn’t make a comeback, there are a few I am eager to reimplement into my wardrobe. Keep scrolling to get my tips for incorporating it into your looks.

Pleated Skirts

There’s no age limit on pleated skirts even if they’re a staple in the schoolyard. Here is how you can incorporate this trend into your current style. First, a nice moto jacket gives this plead to skirt an updated fun style moment.

Then, depending on the season, add a fun colored t-shirt or body suit and play around with heels that best match your desire. I’m daring, so I want t take this plead skirt to the limit adding bright colors mixed with platform boots to give it a rockstar-edged and chunky choker to finish it.

Slip Dresses

In the ’90s, these dresses were seen worn among our fave celebrities. From Naomi Campbell to Tyra Banks. You are almost guaranteed to see these staple dresses down any red-carpeted event and after-party. Styling this look is easy; you can buy into a plain color or choose something with a print, fun textures, and even color blocks. I like mixing this look with high and low items, purses, shoes, and good statement jewelry.

Shoulder Pads

if you want to feel like you are stepping off of a 90’s Chanel runway after a party or sitting in a yacht sipping champagne while cruising through the Amalfi coast, then this is one style piece that I truly love to see making its way back as trends. This shoulder pad look has always been a dressed-up moment. Think: Hilary Banks in Fresh Price of Bel Air. I know this may be a lot for some, but I’m here to tell you that investing in a piece will change your lifestyle. Incorporating this style needs to have a moment where you add your heels and earrings that stand out as a statement; I think going bold and adding a shoulder sleeve glove, and I love a good statement purse to give the girls a rich aunty moment.

Platform Shoes

Seeing this trend resurface as a platform, flats, and a high heel is all the more reason why you need to have it in style rotation. I am all bout this shoe moment for the next lifetime and more. It is that revisiting moment of style that we should never resist having.

