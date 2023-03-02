105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Lori Harvey was spotted out on the scene at the Off White fashion show giving us fashion envy once again in a super cute look from the brand that we’re absolutely swooning over!

For her latest fashionable ensemble, the starlet stepped out for the designer show and gave us fashion goals when she strutted her stuff in a stunning blue and white Off White sweater dress. The cardigan like look was perfect on the starlet as she made her appearance at the show. The dress featured blue and white designs throughout and a deep v neckline with a thick blue collar.

Styled by her longtime stylist, Elly, Lori paired the designer ensemble with a white peep toe heels while accessorizing the look with black sunnies which added a cool factor to the already stunning fit. She wore minimal jewelry with this look, only rocking stud earrings in her ears. And as for her hair, she wore her cheek length locs in a slicked back bun and was spotted serving face during her night out and of course giving us a fashionable slay.

The social media influencer shared her look on her Instagram page, captioning the photo dump, “Incredible show @ibkamara @off____white !!! Thank you for having me ”

Check it out below.

Beauties, what do you think about Lori’s latest designer look? Did she nail it?

Lori Harvey Gives Us Style Goals In Off White was originally published on hellobeautiful.com