Family-Friendly Ways to Celebrate Black History Month

There are many ways to celebrate Black History Month with the family, and here are just a few:
- Visit a local museum, library, or community center to learn more about African American culture, history, and accomplishments.
- Take time to read books and watch films that feature African American stories, perspectives, and experiences.
- Use the month to learn more about prominent African Americans throughout history and modern times, such as Harriet Tubman, Martin Luther King Jr., Frederick Douglass, Malcolm X, and more.
- Listen to music by African American artists and discuss the messages and themes in the songs.
- Attend a Black History Month event in your area or host your own celebration.
- Make a donation to an organization that supports the African American community.
- Educate yourself on the current issues that African Americans continue to face today and brainstorm ways to make a difference.
No matter how you choose to celebrate Black History Month, it is important to remember that African American history and culture should be celebrated and honored all year long.
-
Natalie Nunn Beats The Sonic Rings Out of Tommie Lee In Farce of A Boxing Match, Twitter Reacts
-
Black Female R&B Singers Throughout Time
-
Nipsey Hussle’s Convicted Killer Sentenced
-
R. Kelly Sentenced to 20 Years for Child Sex Crimes in Illinois
-
Chris Rock Slams Will Smith & Jada During Netflix Live Show, Twitter Critiques The Slander
-
Black Male R&B Singers Throughout Time
-
Da Brat Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Wife Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart
-
The Best and Worst Fashion from the 54th NAACP Image Awards