Black Male R&B Singers Throughout Time

There are many notable R&B Black male singers who have made huge impacts in the music industry.
Some of the most iconic names include Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, Prince, John Legend, and Usher.
- Marvin Gaye is known for his soulful, passionate songs about love and social justice, and he has influenced a generation of artists since his heyday in the 1960s and 70s.
- Stevie Wonder is a musical prodigy and has been known to perform in many genres including funk, jazz, rock and soul.
- Teddy Pendergrass is famous for his string of hits in the 70s, and is remembered as one of the greatest live performers of all time.
- Prince was an innovative artist who blended rock, R&B, soul, funk, and more into his own unique sound.
- John Legend is a modern-day master of soulful R&B with his powerful vocals and beautiful lyrics.
- Usher has been an iconic figure in R&B since the 90s, and his smooth voice and dance moves have made him beloved by fans.
Happy Black History Month!
