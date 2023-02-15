HomeBlack History Month

Notable Black History Figures Your Children Should Know

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 16: Sunrise at the Martin Luther King,

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

As school systems across the nation are changing curriculums, it’s important we teach our children their history.

Here are some notable Black history figures and facts that your children should know:

  • Martin Luther King Jr. He was a civil rights activist and leader who fought for the rights of African Americans. He was an advocate for non-violence, and his speeches and actions helped to inspire generations of people to stand up for their rights. He received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964, making him the youngest person to ever receive the award.
  • Rosa Parks is remembered for her refusal to give up her seat on the bus and her role in sparking the Montgomery Bus Boycott. This was a vital moment in the civil rights movement that helped to bring about change in the United States.
  • Harriet Tubman was a former slave who risked her life to help free slaves through the Underground Railroad.
  • Mary McLeod Bethune was a civil rights activist and educator
  • Malcolm X was a powerful advocate for African American rights.

All of these figures have made an indelible mark on Black history and have inspired generations of people to stand up for their rights.

