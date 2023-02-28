Applications Open for Nonprofit Grant Funding in Kannapolis

Are you part of a nonprofit organization that has a program that could qualify for the City of Kannapolis’s 2023-2024 Community Development Block Grant Fund allocation? If so, you need to act soon!
The deadline for submitting applications is 5 p.m. on March 31st. This fund is specifically designated for activities that benefit low and moderate-income residents in the city, so make sure your program meets those requirements if you plan to apply. Good luck!
Eligible Activities include:
- Employment services (e.g., job training);
- Crime prevention and public safety;
- Child care;
- Health services;
- Substance abuse services (e.g., counseling and treatment);
- Fair housing counseling;
- Education programs;
- Energy conservation;
- Services for senior citizens;
- Services for homeless persons;
- Welfare services (excluding income payments);
- Homebuyer down payment assistance; and
- Recreational services.
