CROWN Act Goes to North Carolina Senate

A new bill that would outlaw hair discrimination is being pushed by a group of North Carolina legislators who want to put an end to it.
The CROWN Act was initially proposed on February 16 in the North Carolina House and is currently moving to the state Senate.
According to study, more than 20% of Black women between the ages of 25 and 34 have experienced being sent home due to their hair.
This is in contrast to African women who have straightened hair and White women who have either curly or straight hairstyles.
“I’ve had people actually cut their locs [dreadlocks] off because they feel it’s a barrier,” April Atkinson, a prominent Charlotte stylist, said to WCNC.
