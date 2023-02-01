Celebrating Charlotte’s Black History: Mayor Vi Lyles

Today kicks off the beginning of Black History Month! What better way to celebrate than by looking into some of Charlotte’s black excellence?
Mayor Vi Lyles is Charlotte’s first Black female mayor. She served two terms on the City Council as an at-large representative from 2013 to 2017. She was eventually elected as mayor in 2017.
Charlotte continues to lead the nation in community participation and action to solve affordable housing under the leadership of Mayor Lyles.
More than 27,000 new jobs have been created since Mayor Lyles took office, demonstrating the success of job growth. Charlotte has received awards for being the top-growing TechTown nationally, one of the top 10 cities for startups, and the country’s leading city for expanding female-owned enterprises.
Mayor Lyles advocates for those who encounter employment difficulties. She passionately assists them in developing their skills and talents and ensuring that the city provides opportunities for all.
Some of her current goals for the city include creating more jobs, increasing affordable housing, and raising awareness of public health racism.
That’s some real black excellence!
Written by TeAsia Royster
