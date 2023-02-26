Charlotte Community Supports Black Business for Black History Month

Last Sunday was a celebration of Black History Month with two events showcasing the goods of Black-owned businesses and entrepreneurs. In Charlotte, the Black-Owned Business Expo was held, while the N.C. Heritage Festival at the Cabarrus Arena had a black business showcase.
Among the entrepreneurs was seven-year-old Gabriella Bostick, the founder of Fly Girl Cosmetics. She sells a variety of lip glosses and started her business to make her own money and inspire others.
At the N.C. Black Heritage Festival, another young entrepreneur, Skylar Dean, was promoting his business, Skylar’s Gourmet Poppedy Popcorn. This business was created after Skylar received a Christmas gift.
That’s some real Black excellence!
-
Howard University Swim And Dive Team Make Black History On ‘Sports Illustrated Daily Cover’
-
Natalie Nunn Beats The Sonic Rings Out of Tommie Lee In Farce of A Boxing Match, Twitter Reacts
-
Da Brat Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Wife Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart
-
I Think I F’d Up: Young Jeezy, Kanye West & The Story Behind ‘Can’t Tell Me Nothing’
-
Nipsey Hussle’s Convicted Killer Sentenced
-
R. Kelly Sentenced to 20 Years for Child Sex Crimes in Illinois
-
105.3 RNB + One Community
-
Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Give Us Style Goals During NBA All Star Weekend