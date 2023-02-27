Charlotte Gas Prices Fall 2 More Cent in Last Week

In Charlotte, the price of a gallon of regular gasoline decreased by 2.4 cents since the prior week, and is currently sitting at $3.10 as of Monday, reported by GasBuddy’s survey of 665 stations.
Furthermore, compared to one month ago, gas prices in the city are now 25.5 cents lower per gallon, while the cost of a gallon stands 47.5 cents lower than it was a year ago.
The cheapest gas station in the city is selling fuel at $2.89 per gallon on February 20th, while the most expensive station is selling at $3.39 per gallon, creating a gap of 50 cents between the two.
