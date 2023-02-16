Michael Jordan Donates $10 Million to Make-A-Wish for His Birthday

Michael Jordan, who has won six NBA championships, is celebrating his 60th birthday in a truly special way.
He is donating a remarkable $10 million to Make-A-Wish, the largest donation ever given by an individual in the organization’s 43-year history. Jordan’s generous gift is meant to motivate others to help give the gift of hope to children still awaiting their wishes to be fulfilled.
“For the past 34 years, it’s been an honor to partner with Make-A-Wish and help bring a smile and happiness to so many kids,” Jordan said in a news release. “Witnessing their strength and resilience during such a tough time in their lives has truly been an inspiration.”
