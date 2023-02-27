Celebrating Charlotte’s Black History: Dorothy Counts-Scoggins

It’s Black History Month! To honor this special month, let’s take a look at Charlotte’s Black history.
Dorothy Counts-Scoggins was one of four Black students who helped integrate public schools in Charlotte. She temporarily attended Harding High in 1957, where many people who opposed integration yelled racial remarks, spit at, and threw rocks at her.
She only remained at Harding High for four days, however, pictures surfacing of her courage were enough to spark nationwide rallies. As a result, officials reinforced the Brown v. Board of Education decision, which deemed that segregation in public schools was unconstitutional.
That’s some real black excellence! Read more about Dorothy Counts-Scoggin here.
-
Howard University Swim And Dive Team Make Black History On ‘Sports Illustrated Daily Cover’
-
Da Brat Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Wife Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart
-
I Think I F’d Up: Young Jeezy, Kanye West & The Story Behind ‘Can’t Tell Me Nothing’
-
Nipsey Hussle’s Convicted Killer Sentenced
-
R. Kelly Sentenced to 20 Years for Child Sex Crimes in Illinois
-
105.3 RNB + One Community
-
Natalie Nunn Beats The Sonic Rings Out of Tommie Lee In Farce of A Boxing Match, Twitter Reacts
-
Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Give Us Style Goals During NBA All Star Weekend