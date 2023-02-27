Celebrating Charlotte’s Black History: Dorothy Counts-Scoggins

After a short stint in Tampa, Florida, Olympia D. returns to the Queen City resuming her role as the Assistant Program Director and Midday Personality for WOSF-FM 105.3 RNB. Each day, from 10am until 3pm on 105.3 RnB, she looks forward to catching up with her listeners just like old friends...picking up exactly where they left off. Her goal is to put a smile on everyone’s face while helping you to forget the worries of the world. Olympia will give you the latest ENJ (Entertainment News Juice), breaking news, and her unique twist on the world we live in with her quick wit and an identifiable laugh! As a mother of a 14 year old daughter named Brilliance, Olympia D understands the challenges that parents face as they strive to raise the brightest and most well-rounded kids possible. Her journey of raising her daughter, Brilliance, inspired her to build a parenting platform entitled, Raising Brilliance, for parents everywhere. Olympia D’s Raising Brilliance, shared valuable information about various programs and activities that exposed children to positive new ideas and environments that enriched their educational and social skills. Raising Brilliance aired every Friday night at 8pm on WBTV /Bounce TV Channel 1255 on Time Warner Cable. Yet, she still found the time to lend her time and talents to organizations like Susan G. Komen, A Better World, The American Cancer Society and St. Jude. The motto that she lives by is, “turn your negative into a positive situation!” Olympia loves working with the community. This is evident in her passion for real estate, another avenue in which she helps homebuyers and sellers achieve their dreams. As the mother of Brilliance, a bright young lady in training, Olympia seeks to provide the same inspiration she gives to her daughter. Olympia’s priority is to inform, educate, and motivate women of all ages to be wealthy and healthy. So the next time you’re rolling through Charlotte, NC, tune into 105.3 RnB weekdays from 10am -3pm on 105.3 RnB for lots of laughs, fun, and transformative thinking as we all turn our negative into a positive situation and check her out and follow her on FaceBook, Instagram and Twitter @TheOlympiaDShow!