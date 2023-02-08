Celebrating Charlotte’s Black History: Daniel Sanders

It’s Black History Month! To honor this month, let’s take a look at Charlotte’s Black history.
Although Johnson C. Smith University is well-known for its Black leadership, this was not always the case.
The university once known as Biddle University, was originally led by White men. It wasn’t until 1891 that the leadership changed.
Daniel Sanders was a former slave, pastor, and public school principal in Wilmington, NC. He arrived in Charlotte to become Johnson C. Smith University’s first Black president.
Sanders remained in this position for 17 years until his death.
That’s some real black excellence! Read more about Daniel Sanders here.
-
Howard University Swim And Dive Team Make Black History On ‘Sports Illustrated Daily Cover’
-
Natalie Nunn Beats The Sonic Rings Out of Tommie Lee In Farce of A Boxing Match, Twitter Reacts
-
Da Brat Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Wife Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart
-
I Think I F’d Up: Young Jeezy, Kanye West & The Story Behind ‘Can’t Tell Me Nothing’
-
Nipsey Hussle’s Convicted Killer Sentenced
-
R. Kelly Sentenced to 20 Years for Child Sex Crimes in Illinois
-
Black Male R&B Singers Throughout Time
-
Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Give Us Style Goals During NBA All Star Weekend