Affordable Summer Camp Options in the Charlotte Area

It may not feel like it, but now is the time to start preparing for your kid’s summer.
Finding the right summer plans can be stressful. The rising prices of summer camps don’t help either. Luckily, summer camps don’t have to break the bank this year.
Here are some affordable summer camps in the Charlotte area:
- BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB
- What: Multiple locations will host summer camps that include STEAM activities, arts and crafts, field trips, and more. Meals and snacks are provided.
- Price: $60 per week. There is also a $25 non-refundable registration fee required when you apply. Need-based scholarships are available.
- MECKLENBURG COUNTY PARK AND RECREATION
- What: A variety of summer camps at locations throughout Mecklenburg County. Different camps with different themes are available for kids, tweens, and teens of various ages.
- Price: Prices vary by camps. Rates are lower for Mecklenburg County residents.
- Register: Registration opens March 1 for Mecklenburg County residents and March 3 for non-residents.
- UNC CHARLOTTE
- What: UNC Charlotte offers summer camps for elementary, middle, and high school students. Topics range from app development and musical theater to financial literacy.
- Price: Camps range from $95 to $395.
-
Howard University Swim And Dive Team Make Black History On ‘Sports Illustrated Daily Cover’
-
Da Brat Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Wife Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart
-
I Think I F’d Up: Young Jeezy, Kanye West & The Story Behind ‘Can’t Tell Me Nothing’
-
Nipsey Hussle’s Convicted Killer Sentenced
-
R. Kelly Sentenced to 20 Years for Child Sex Crimes in Illinois
-
105.3 RNB + One Community
-
Natalie Nunn Beats The Sonic Rings Out of Tommie Lee In Farce of A Boxing Match, Twitter Reacts
-
Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Give Us Style Goals During NBA All Star Weekend