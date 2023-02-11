Here’s How to Avoid Giving a Bad Valentine’s Gift

The worst Valentine’s gifts are those that don’t show thought or effort, such as generic cards or a generic gift basket.
Other bad gifts include a gift that shows your partner you don’t know them well, such as a gift that is the wrong size or color.
Something with a hidden message, like a diet book or gym membership, is also a bad gift. These types of gifts should only be given if requested or for a different occasion.
Finally, anything overly expensive or extravagant can be a bad idea, since it can come off as showy. It can also make your partner feel insecure that they were not able to return the favor.
Remember, gift-giving doesn’t have to be hard.
-
Natalie Nunn Beats The Sonic Rings Out of Tommie Lee In Farce of A Boxing Match, Twitter Reacts
-
Da Brat Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Wife Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart
-
Nipsey Hussle’s Convicted Killer Sentenced
-
Black Female R&B Singers Throughout Time
-
R. Kelly Sentenced to 20 Years for Child Sex Crimes in Illinois
-
Black Male R&B Singers Throughout Time
-
Howard University Swim And Dive Team Make Black History On ‘Sports Illustrated Daily Cover’
-
I Think I F’d Up: Young Jeezy, Kanye West & The Story Behind ‘Can’t Tell Me Nothing’