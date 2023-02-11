HomeLifestyle

Here’s How to Avoid Giving a Bad Valentine’s Gift

The worst Valentine’s gifts are those that don’t show thought or effort, such as generic cards or a generic gift basket.

Other bad gifts include a gift that shows your partner you don’t know them well, such as a gift that is the wrong size or color.

Something with a hidden message, like a diet book or gym membership, is also a bad gift. These types of gifts should only be given if requested or for a different occasion.

Finally, anything overly expensive or extravagant can be a bad idea, since it can come off as showy. It can also make your partner feel insecure that they were not able to return the favor.

Remember, gift-giving doesn’t have to be hard.

