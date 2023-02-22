Generational Divide: Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins Dunks On JJ Redick Over Ridiculous Take

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

The age-old barbershop debate of old-school NBA versus new-school NBA continues, and basketball Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins is chiming in on the matter.

Following what is now the least-watched NBA All-Star game that took place in Salt Lake City, Utah, and heading into the second half of the season, there is a bit of drama brewing between two former players.

Atlanta Hawks legend Dominique Wilkins took exception to a hot take dropped by fellow former NBA hooper JJ Redick about Boston Celtics’ legendary player Larry Bird’s three-point shooting compared to Golden State Warriors three-point assassin Steph Curry.

How Did We Get Here?

Larry Bird is considered widely to be one of the greatest all-around shooters the NBA has ever seen, a fact JJ Redick did not have an issue with, but when it comes to volume shooting, the former Los Angeles Clipper thinks that is very debatable.

On a February 15 taping of ESPN’s First Take, Redick got into a heated debate with his nemesis Chris “Mad Dog” Russo comparing Bird’s numbers to Curry’s.

“It’s just math,” Redick said to Russo. “It’s attempts, it’s makes, and it’s percentage. And there’s no way you could ever argue Larry Bird is a top three-point shooter of all-time. You can’t make that argument. He’s one of the best shooters ever.”

He continued, “There’s plenty of people that have shot more, made more, and — guess what — made more at a higher percentage than Larry Bird from three. I’m not saying Larry Bird is not one of the greatest shooters ever. He’s not one of the greatest three-point shooters ever. You cannot make that argument.”

Russo countered by pointing out that Bird’s NBA was more physical than Curry’s, with Redick responding, “Can we get off this physicality thing? Come on, man.”

Dominique Wilkins Had Time For JJ Redick

The Human Highlight Reel was asked about Redick’s comments during a Tuesday appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio, and he did not hold back.

“First of all, Redick don’t know what the hell he’s talking about,” Wilkins said. “I’m like, what basketball was you watching? To say something as idiotic as that is ridiculous. The physicality that was a part of the league. Hey, look, when you can put your hand on a guy’s hip and make him go a certain way, and you can put your elbow in his chest a guy to slow him up — there’s not that many guys that can deal with that type of pressure. For JJ Redick, who played this game, I’m very disappointed that he said something so stupid.”

“This is the thing I hate the most: we had our time, it was a great time. It’s their time now. But don’t crap on us to prove your point,” Wilkins continued. “It doesn’t make sense, and it’s not valid. … I just don’t like the disrespect. To say that about Larry Bird — less physicality — is (Redick) stupid? It’s just a stupid comment to make. It’s got nothing to do with Steph Curry or Larry, it’s the content. He should know better than that.”

So who’s right here? Does JJ Redick have a point, or is Dominique Wilkins doing too much?

Photo: Arturo Holmes / Getty

Generational Divide: Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins Dunks On JJ Redick Over Ridiculous Take was originally published on cassiuslife.com