The Black Girl Magic Museum In Dallas Will Honor Black Women Who Made History

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

A new museum celebrating Black women and their rich history is opening in Dallas. In March, The Black Girl Magic Museum will open at the city’s Southwest Center Mall. The exciting exhibit will honor and commemorate the extraordinary contributions that Black women have made in history both past and present.

“Black women have so much impact, so much history and culture,” Founder and Creator of Black Girl Magic Museum, Dominique Hamilton told CBS News. “I wanted to be the change I wanted to see, so my goal was to dismantle the negative stereotypes that society had when it comes to Black women and girls.”

Luckily, fans won’t have to wait long for the exhibit’s launch. The Black Girl Magic Museum will open the first weekend in March.

“[It’s] a journey from Madam CJ Walker to Loula Williams,” Hamilton said. [There are] 21 interactive exhibits.” The museum will feature the stories of some hidden Black historical figures Loula Williams and her husband John Williams were bustling entrepreneurs who rose to prominence during the booming business era of Black Wall Street in the 20s. The famous entrepreneurs built and operated an auto repair garage, a confection shop, and a rooming house. They also built the famous Williams Dreamland Theatre in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Madam C.J. Walker revolutionized the hair care space for Black women in the 1800s. The historical titan founded the Madam C.J. Walker Manufacturing Company, which produced a range of hair care and beauty products for Black women. But there’s so much more in store for Black history buffs.

The museum will highlight a number of Black women that have made strides in fields such as art, dance, STEM and entrepreneurship, something that Hamilton feels is missing in North Texas. “I saw in Dallas, Texas there wasn’t a lot of representation and I saw our girls looking for something of their own,” Hamilton said. “So I wanted to create that so that we know that we belong and we’re important and powerful.” The buzzing experience will also feature mental health exercises for attendees. When planning a location for the exhibit, Hamilton said she wanted to choose a space where young Black girls could “reimagine all of the things that are possible.” The Southwest Center Mall perfectly aligned with her vision. “We wanted to be a part of the revitalization of the Redbird area, to be able to have people be able to come, get their culture, their history,” Hamilton added. “And also have 21 plus photo installations, to be able to take pictures and be able to see themselves in a lot of the exhibits.” Black Girl Magic Museum will be open for three years and will periodically change the exhibits throughout its run. Learn more about the experience here. SEE ALSO: New Study Finds Black Women’s Hair 2.5 Times More Likely To Be Seen As Unprofessional Black Women Deserve A Soft Life, And Systemic Racism Sometimes Makes That Unattainable

The post The Black Girl Magic Museum In Dallas Will Honor Black Women Who Made History appeared first on NewsOne.

The Black Girl Magic Museum In Dallas Will Honor Black Women Who Made History was originally published on newsone.com