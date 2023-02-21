Congrats are in order for Da Brat and her wife as they share their pregnancy announcement with photos and the caption “BLESSINGS all 2023.”
She revealed to PEOPLE about expecting with Jesseca “Judy: Harris-Dupart, even though she didn’t think “it was in the cards for me”.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM AND TWITTER.
“It’s been quite a journey,” says Da Brat, admitting that at 48, “there’s a lot of stuff we learned about women over the age of 40.”
According to the couple, they chose an anonymous donor and will chronicle the pregnancy in Season 3 of their WE TV series “Brat Loves Judy.”
Text “WOSF” to 71007 to join 105.3RnB mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Congrats to the parents-to-be!
Related: Da Brat Backs Up Jermaine Dupri’s Claims Of Creating 106 & Park
Related: Dream Wedding, Dream Reality: Check Out Photos From WE Tv’s ‘Brat Loves Judy’ Second Season Screening
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
HEAD BACK TO THE 1053RNB.COM HOMEPAGE
Da Brat Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Wife Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
-
Savannah James Takes Court Side Fashion To The Next Level
-
Howard University Swim And Dive Team Make Black History On ‘Sports Illustrated Daily Cover’
-
I Think I F’d Up: Young Jeezy, Kanye West & The Story Behind ‘Can’t Tell Me Nothing’
-
Da Brat Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Wife Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart
-
Halle Bailey Is ‘Pretty In Pink’ In Her Latest Look
-
105.3 RNB + One Community
-
HBCU U-KNOW: Tuskegee University Grads – Successful Black Veterinarians & Reality TV Stars [WATCH]
-
A Valentine’s Music Playlist For All Occasions