Sparkles Farrar-Gordon: Saluting Black Excellence

This week we celebrate Black History Month by Saluting Charlotte’s Black Excellence – Sparkles Farrar-Gordon, is a Sergeant with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office. She is a Charlotte native and Alumni of West Charlotte High School. Sgt. Farrar-Gordon graduated from Montreat College where she was Cum Laude with a bachelor’s degree in business. She has been with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff Office for 19 years and has worked in several divisions of the agency. Sgt. Farrar-Gordon currently supervises the Community Engagement Team. Together, Sgt. Farrar-Gordon and her team spend countless hours and resources throughout Mecklenburg County engaging within the community. These various activities include mentoring students in and around CMS, feeding the homeless with Block Love, installing community gardens with CMS, hosting drives for food, clothing, blood, and back to school items among so many other things. She is also a longtime volunteer with Right Moves for Youth and at Elevation Church (University City) where she was previously the leader over events for several years. When Sgt. Farrar-Gordon isn’t working in the capacity of MCSO, you can find her with her 1st love, the proud owner of Sugar & Sparkles. Sugar & Sparkles is a full-service baking/catering and event planning company specializing in all things being custom and scratch made. Sgt. Farrar-Gordon is always either in the community or the kitchen working to ensure that she is influencing change by being the difference.

