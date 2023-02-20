Angela Bassett Steps Out In A Custom Lavender Gown

Angela Bassett’s style is everything and over the weekend, the beauty was spotted on the red carpet at the BAFTAs in London, England donning a custom designer gown that certainly gave us fashion envy!
As for her hair, she wore her dark locs in a classic, sleek style that had a middle part and was tucked behind her ears as she was all smiles as she served for the cameras on the red carpet of the film awards.
Check it out below.
It’s true, Angela Bassett can do no wrong when it comes to fashion because all of her looks lately have been top notch! Just this weekend the starlet was spotted during press while rocking a cream colored suit that we absolutely loved and was spotted on Instagram showing off the stunning look. Check it out below.
We just love her sophisticated style! Beauties, what do you think about the starlet’s stunning red carpet look? Did she nail it?
