Behind The Beauty Of Alice + Olivia’s 90’s Insired NYFW Presentation

It’s the 90s, and you are at your favorite candy store grabbing your snacks of choice, which includes an overindulgence of Bazooka bubble gum, Starburst candy, and more. The Alice + Olivia presentation heavily leaned on nostalgic moments. The brand’s CEO and Creative Director, Stacy Bendent, presented “American Icon,”a display of beautiful woman of yesterday and today. Alice Olivia, a New Yorker, has never been afraid to take things to the unthinkable level.

It went beyond the looks; it started with the hair and makeup and I got first dibs behind the scenes, where Nick Stenson wanted to take the traditional ponytail and add something to be remembered to it. So every ponytail was carefully placed in bedazzled a lux of lavish hair jewels. “The inspiration for this look was whimsicalness. It was combining girly, beautiful, and effortless.” The makeup was done by Too Faced Executive Global Beauty Director Elyse Reneau. Her vision was “all about the smoldering eye meeting ethereal, glowing skin.”

The presentation held an era where life was much carried with ease, those moments of walking through parks with wall-to-wall graffiti and a cascade of skateboarders in grunge denim and t-shirts scrummaging to make the best jump. This feel of the moment when you pass each section instantly takes back to a time when 90’s fashion was the style we all mutually wore. The bazooka bubble gum purse encrusted in bedazzle quickly reminded me of the taste and salivating satisfaction of chewing the gum.

There were references to old Hollywood, where she draped a long cape jacket with a royalty of gold, taking you back to where fashion was worn with a purpose. The collection screams, get dressed and not fear living in the past. Of course, with the looks came about the crowd of stars who were both relevant in today’s and past cultures, Super Model Cocoa Rocha, Nicky Hilton, and television host original Cheetah Girl Adriane Bailon.

Alice and Olivia’s approach to fashion leaves us to love the space we occupy. Her NYFW presentation left our imaginations running wild. The sparkle of self-assurance and the need to feel like you were in the 90s was felt. Those fashion moments we once loved or maybe hated can now re-enter and fill up a new space. The child-like space moments of chewing gum endlessly without care can be worn as an accessory on our next adult adventure.

Behind The Beauty Of Alice + Olivia’s 90’s Insired NYFW Presentation was originally published on hellobeautiful.com