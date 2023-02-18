105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Wendy Williams has been keeping a low profile lately so fans were excited to see her out and about recently at the Daniel’s Leather Fashion Show in New York City looking vibrant and gorgeous.

The talk show diva was spotted on the scene for the annual fashion show donning a look from the designer, rocking a custom pink fur coat that looked great on her! She wore an all black ensemble underneath the coat and rocked a matching black fitted cap to set the entire look off right. She also added a pink lip to her look to match her pink fur coat and was spotted glowing as she entered the fashion show in the heart of New York City.

The legend was spotted on Instagram in a candid video where fans could get a good look at the winter ensemble and were ecstatic to see her out and about and looking well. Check it out below.

The talk show legend has been open about her ongoing battle with lymphedema, frequently sharing her experience with the condition and often showing fans the swelling it’s caused in her body due to a blockage in the lymphatic system, a condition which Wendy says makes her only feel “maybe 5 percent of my feet.” But, in spite of the medical condition, the beauty previously told fans that she’s “not letting it slow her down anytime soon” and it looks like that still holds true.

We’re glad to see Wendy out and in good spirits!

Don’t miss…

Wendy Williams Is All Smiles As She Reveals New Boyfriend On Instagram

Wendy Williams Spotted Leaving A Wellness Center In Miami, Says She’s ‘Doing Fabulous’

Wendy Williams Steps Out In A Custom Pink Fur Coat was originally published on hellobeautiful.com