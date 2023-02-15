The Marvelous Rise Of Jonathan Majors

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Jonathan Majors is rising to the top of Hollywood with his captivating performances and dynamic acting rage. He’s dominated the big screen as the fearless Jesse Brown in Devotion, the first Black aviator in U.S. Navy history. He also captivated fans with his riveting portrayal of Atticus Freeman in the sci-fi horror series Lovecraft Country. With several high-profile projects in the works, it’s clear that we’ll be seeing more of the talented star for years to come.

But where did he come from? And how did his career soar to such incredible heights? Let’s take a look at the life and career of the inimitable star.

The rise of Jonathan Majors

Jonathan Majors was born on September 7, 1989, in Dallas, Texas. He was raised in the city by his mother, who was a pastor. Majors attended Duncanville High School, where he excelled in sports and music. After graduating, he attended the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, where he studied acting. For Majors, acting isn’t about being famous or the glitz and glam of Hollywood.

“Art, cinema, and acting can serve as a sort of democracy,” the star said during a 2022 interview with In the Envelope: The Actor’s Podcast. The actor went on to reference his iconic role in Devotion as an example.

“You learn so much about each other; we learn so much about others via cinema, via TV. It is integral, and I wish we felt like it was OK to say that. [J.D. Dillard’s 2022 Korean War drama ‘Devotion’] is extremely…not even important; I don’t like the word ‘important.’ But it’s an integral film. It gives a cheat sheet on how two people can coexist and thrive and move their country and themselves and their families forward. It’s a story about how an individual born in the mud can literally make his way to the sky. Who doesn’t want to hear that story? Who is battling with illness who couldn’t benefit from that?”

After graduating from college, Majors moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in acting. He landed his first role in 2017, appearing in an episode of the TV docudrama series When We Rise. The Texas native portrayed activist Ken Jones in the miniseries, which examined the history of LGBT rights advocacy in the United States. TV and Films Since his debut, Jonathan Majors has been steadily building his career and reputation as an actor. The star’s first breakout role was in Hostiles (2017), starring opposite Christian Bale and Rosamund Pike. The film received critical acclaim. Two years, later Majors shined in The Last Black Man In San Francisco. In the award-winning indie drama, Majors portrayed the role of Jimmie Fails, a young man trying to reclaim his childhood home in San Francisco. The film was a hit at the Sundance Film festival and received several nods from critics far and wide. 2020 was a huge year for Majors. Joining forces with Spike Lee, the brilliant actor dominated his role in the coveted directors buzzing drama Da 5 Bloods. Majors played David, the son of a Vietnam War veteran who returns to the country with his father’s former comrades. The film was released on Netflix and was praised for its performances and themes. He also appeared in Devotion and the sizzling suspense thriller The Menu. With a hefty list of films underneath his acting repertoire, 2023 may just be even bigger and better for the shining star. Future Projects On Wednesday, Majors finally made his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. In March 2023, fans will get to see Majors star alongside Michael B. Jordan in Creed III. In the forthcoming film, Majors will take on the role of Damian Anderson, the childhood friend turned enemy of Jordan’s character Adonis. According to his interview on the In the Envelope: The Actor’s Podcast, the star had to undergo a complete transformation for the big role, buffing up his stature to prepare for the film’s intense boxing scenes. “In regards to Damian, my character in ‘Creed III,’ this guy has been in isolation for a very long time. You always have to ask, Why? Why is he built like that? The ‘whys’ for these characters are all different,” Majors shared of the mind and body work he endured to prep for the role. “Damian has been put away; he’s been in jail for 18 years. That is a certain type of mentality. That’s a certain type of gaping hole,” he continued. “You’re trying to fill something up, in a way. It’s a very particular cocktail. Rage plus loss plus aspiration gives you what? Then there’s the circumstances of being in prison. What’s that culture like? This man has a body that protects his life, not his ego. That’s how most bodies are built on the street. You have a body to protect your ego; this guy has a body to protect his life.” Things are looking good for Jonathan Majors and we can’t wait to see where he heads next. SEE ALSO: What Happened To Wendy Williams? Why TV Icon Deserves Her Flowers Larry Hoover: A Comprehensive Look At The Life and Legacy of The Notorious Gang Leader

