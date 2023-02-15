Front Page News: We’re Getting Closer to Male Birth Control Pill [WATCH]

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Catch up with your Front Page News from February 15th.

Maria details what police are sharing about the gunman in the Michigan State University mass shooting that left three people dead.

In political news, a new name emerges for the Republican party’s 2024 Presidential candidacy and an update is coming to Apple security systems.

Plus she wraps things up with the details about the potential of a birth control pill for men that is yielding promising results!

Rock-T has the latest QB changes in the NFL, Patrick Mahomes makes his first Super Bowl appearance, and more!

