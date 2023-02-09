Send Your Love A On Air Valentine’s Day Radio Gram

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

HEAR YOUR MESSAGE PLAYED ON AIR VALENTINE’S DAY

Queen City, Valentine’s Day is one the way, and we know you want to do something special for your bae, your boo thang.. or whatever pet name you call that someone special.

So all Valentine’s day, Tuesday while we give you our LOVE ON DEMAND PLAYLIST, we want to be your personal messenger by giving you a chance to send your RADIO GRAMS.

It’s easy, just download the 105.3RNB Mobile App, look at the bottom and click on the microphone to record your message and send it.

We’ll get all the messages and play them all on Valentine’s Day. So, download the block mobile app and send your radiogram now.

How to Download Our Mobile App:

Get our iPhone app by going to the iTunes Store and searching for 105.3 RNB or you can CLICK HERE!!

Get our Android app by going to the Android Marketplace and searching for105.3 RNB or you can CLICK HERE!!