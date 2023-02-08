Jonathan & Crystal Nazeer: Saluting Black Excellence

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

This week we celebrate Black History Month by Saluting Charlotte’s Black Excellence – Jonathan and Crystal Nazeer are the Co-Founders of Victory Gardens International, a Rock Hill, SC based 501(c)3 organization whose mission is to spearhead community redevelopment through urban farming, food production, food access and job creation in low-wealth communities. With a passion for agriculture, good food and a commitment to service they launched the organization in 2021. Both with strong corporate resumes in banking, accounting, sales and marketing the Nazeer’s have grown the organization to include three successful social enterprises that address food sovereignty, nutrition, education, and workforce development. Additionally, the impact of their programs increases food equity and health in marginalized communities. Saluting Charlotte’s Black Excellence – Jonathan & Crystal Nazeer.

Presented by Sugar Creek Charter School and brought to you in part by Urban Medspa & Weight Loss Center.