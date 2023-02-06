HomeMovies

Grab $5 Movie Tickets at AMC Through February

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
AMC Theatres Reopens In New York City

Source: Noam Galai / Getty

AMC Theaters are providing $5 movie tickets for the entire month of February 2023 to enjoy movies including The Woman King, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Till, and more at a discount.

Each week, a new film will be shown at more than 200 participating AMC theaters, according to Variety. The first film in the series, Till, starring Danielle Deadwyler, will air from February 3 to 9, then the Sony war thriller Devotion from February 10 to 16; Viola Davis’ The Woman King from February 17 to 23; and, finally, the Oscar-nominated Black Panther: Wakanda Forever from February 24 to March 2.

The program, which was developed to honor and promote Black filmmakers and actors in feature films, was inspired by a group of internal staff members on AMC’s council for African Americans.

Read the full story here.

RELATED TAGS

AMC movies

    • Close