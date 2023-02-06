105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Gary has all the tea surrounding the historic night made by Beyoncé at the 65th annual Grammy Awards plus blogs are reporting Usher catching some heat for his interaction with rapper Latto!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

As reported earlier, Beyoncé is now the official queen of the Grammy’s after her win for the best electronic/dance album for Renaissance, bringing her career total to a record breaking 32 wins (topping Hungarian conductor Georg Solti who previously held the record with 31).

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Plus the tea around Usher and his life partner Jennifer Goicoechea (laughing out loud the way Gary pronounces) after the R&B singer may have been a little too friendly saying hello to rapper Latto, according to the blogs.

What was the most memorable moment for you besides Beyoncé’s historic night?

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Catch up with your Monday morning tea below!

Related: Beyoncé Is Now The Most Grammy Awarded Artist In History With 32 Wins

Related: Lizzo Credits Prince For Inspiration & Calls Beyoncé & The Artist Of Our Lives

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Gary’s Tea: Beyoncé Breaks Record For Most GRAMMY Wins In History [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com