Big Up / Let Down: Two Black Quarterbacks In The Super Bowl + 7,600 Fraud Nursing Degrees

History will be made at Super Bowl LVII, as Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Philadelphia Eagles’ own Jalen Hurts will be the first Black QBs in NFL history to face-off in the big game.

Of course, that made our win in today’s “Big Up / Let Down” that much easier.

The fail however, well, prepare for your head to spin! We’ll let Amanda and Nailz break it down better below, but all we can say is this: fraudulent nursing degrees. Like, how?!

Peep the madness in our “Big Up / Let Down” segment on today’s The Amanda Seales Show below:

