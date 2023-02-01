Diamond Station-Williams: Saluting Black Excellence

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

This week we celebrate Black History Month by Saluting Charlotte’s Black Excellence – North Carolina State Representative Diamond Staton-Williams. In November 2022, she was elected to serve North Carolina House District 73, making her the first African American woman to serve Cabarrus County at the state level. A native of the Charlotte/Concord area, she was elected to serve as a Councilwoman for the Town of Harrisburg, NC, making her the first African American woman to serve on the council and made history again, on being re-elected to the Harrisburg Town Council in 2021. Diamond is married and mother of three. Saluting Charlotte’s Black Excellence – Diamond Staton-Williams.

Presented by Sugar Creek Charter School and brought to you in part by Urban Medspa & Weight Loss Center.