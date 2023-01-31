HomeCharlotte

Charlotte Dollar General, Target Face Fines for Overcharging Customers

North Carolina shoppers should double-check their store receipts!

The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division has fined a total of 52 stores in 33 counties nearly $39,000 for price scanning errors in the fourth quarter of 2022. Additionally, many stores are failing multiple inspections.

In the Charlotte area, four stores were located in Mecklenburg County, two in Union County, one in Catawba County, and one in Rowan County. Those penalized included Dollar General, Family Dollar, Circle K, Target, Walmart, and 7-Eleven.

Customers who find price errors on their receipts may file a complaint with the Standards Division by calling 984-236-4750.

Read the full story here.

