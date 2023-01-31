Charlotte Ranked #1 Housing Market in America by Zillow

HomeCharlotte

Homeowners in Charlotte have cause to celebrate! Recent reports from Zillow show that the Charlotte housing market is expected to be the top-performing market in the U.S. in 2023.

Analyzing data from the 50 biggest metropolitan areas in America, the report took into account:

  • the projected acceleration in home value appreciation
  • the standardized listing days per home
  • the two-year change in total non-farm employment per two-year residential building permit total
  • the projected change in owner households from 2022 to 2023.

Zillow notes in their press release:

“Pushing Charlotte to the top of the list is its forecasted annual home price growth, and Cleveland’s second-place rank can be attributed to its high market velocity and job growth. While Pittsburgh is the only market in the top five with forecasted household declines, it makes up for the drop in owner-occupied homes with the fourth-highest ratio of jobs added per new home permitted.” 

Read the full story here.

