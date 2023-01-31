HomeFood & Drink

Chicago Fried Chicken Chain Opening in Charlotte

Charlotte’s University City area is about to get a brand new place to get fried chicken and more!

Harold’s Chicken & Ice Bar is scheduled to open on February 3rd, taking over the former Total Wine & More spot on East McCullough Drive. This new fried chicken joint is owned by a brother and sister, Eliot Mosby and Bobbie Robinson, who are both from the Chicago area.

The spot will bring some delicious competition to the area’s already booming chicken wing scene, since Tea Fusion Cafe, Jerk & Juice, and Chex Grill & Wings are all nearby.

“I just fell in love with Charlotte over 10 years ago, so it’s always been a place I knew I wanted to call home and just didn’t know how it was going to come about,” said Mosby to CharlotteFive.

Get ready to welcome Harold’s Chicken & Ice Bar to the neighborhood!

