Robert Horry Ejected From Son’s High School Basketball Game After Heckling Refs

Former professional big-shot maker Robert Horry is like every other sports dad when it comes to watching refs do their kids wrong on the basketball court.

TMZ Sports exclusively reports the “Big Shot Bob” or “Big Shot Rob,” aka Robert Horry, earned himself an ejection from his son’s high school basketball game on Friday night for giving the referees a piece of his mind telling them, “you suck.”

Per TMZ Sports:

52-year-old Horry’s son Christian is a junior at Harvard Westlake, one of the top private schools in L.A., where he is a star guard. Harvard-Westlake was playing St. Francis in Flintridge, CA Friday night.

During the 3rd quarter, Christian picked up his 4th foul, according to spectator James Escarcega, and “Big Shot Bob” wasn’t exactly pleased with the call … so he began yelling at the refs. At the start of the video shared on the celebrity gossip site, Horry can be seen shouting, “you suck” from the top of the bleachers. What is not visible is when the ref pointed to former NBA hooper telling him to leave the building. “Hey ref, you talking about me? You suck! Oh, you’re mad at me because I said you suck?” Horry continues. Horry then goes down to the court and continues to go off on the ref before someone comes over to get him and walks with him toward the gym’s exit. Before he leaves, he stops to have a conversation with the Harvard-Westlake coach, and then Horry finally leaves.

The Legend of Robert Horry

Robert Horry is legendary in the NBA streets because he always comes through in the clutch, earning him the nickname “Big Shot Bob.” During his 17 seasons in the league, he has won 7 NBA championships and played almost more than any other player in the league. Only six other players in league history have won 8 or more chips. He has played for the Rockets, Suns, Lakers, and Spurs. Horry’s behavior at his son’s game could lead to him not being able to attend his son’s next game Under CIF rules. You can watch the video of the entire ordeal below. Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

