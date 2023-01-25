HomeEducation

Charlotte College Rank No. 4 for Best Online Bachelor Degree

Graduation

Source: LPETTET / Getty

UNC Charlotte is a top provider of online education, having earned the No. 4 spot in the U.S. News & World Report’s 2023 Best Online Bachelor’s Degrees rankings released this week.

Charlotte tied with Texas A&M University and the Medical University of South Carolina in the rankings, marking the second consecutive year that the university has been listed in the top 10 for its online bachelor’s degree programs.

In the past three years, UNC Charlotte has seen an impressive 30-spot rise in the national rankings. Additionally, the university ranks first in the state of North Carolina and is the only institution in the state to make it into the top 15.

“We are pleased to be recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a national leader in the development of high-quality, affordable online programs for working professionals,” said Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber in a news release.

