Charlotte Mecklenburg Library Providing Free Laptops

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Library is committed to providing digital access to all in Mecklenburg County and is offering 20,000 refurbished laptops for free to eligible adults.

These laptops come pre-loaded with productivity and education applications, as well as all the necessary hardware for set-up.

The laptops use a Linux operating system with open-source software, which is compatible with many Windows programs like LibreOffice, which can read, create, and edit Microsoft Office documents. However, some programs that are available exclusively on Windows may not have a Linux equivalent.

The laptops do not come with internet service, but they have the ability to connect to WiFi. As required by the Children’s Internet Protection Act (CIPA), the laptops have on-device internet filtration software installed.

APPLICANTS MUST:

  • Be 18 years or older
  • Be a Mecklenburg County resident
  • Have an active email address (all communication will be done via email)
  • Understand that MeckTech devices are provided as-is with open-source software only and do not come with dedicated technical support
  • Have a photo ID with a corresponding identification number (such as a driver’s license or state ID, employee ID, passport, student ID, tribal enrollment card, etc.)
  • Provide proof of Mecklenburg County address (PO Boxes will not be accepted)
  • Sign a statement attesting that they would not otherwise have the technology necessary to meet their educational/informational needs

