LaMelo Ball Reinjures Ankle in Game Against Rockets

Boston Celtics v Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball, the Charlotte Hornets point guard, was forced to leave Wednesday’s game against the Houston Rockets after his left ankle was sprained once again.

The injury occurred when Ball’s teammate P.J. Washington landed on him while going for a rebound with nine minutes left in the third quarter. Ball was unable to put any weight on the leg and was escorted off the court in obvious pain.

Following the game, the team ruled Ball’s injury as a sprained left ankle.

Coach Steve Clifford was unsure if the injury would cause Ball to miss the Saturday game against the Atlanta Hawks.

This is the third time this season that Ball has injured his left ankle, as he was forced to miss part of the preseason and the first 13 games of the season due to a previous sprain. Ball, however, is optimistic that this injury is not serious and does not plan on getting X-rays.

