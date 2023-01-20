Queen’s Feast Returning to Charlotte with Over 90 Restaurants

Are you confused about where to go to eat in uptown Charlotte?

With so many restaurants and eateries to choose from, it can be hard to decide! Fortunately, Queen’s Feast is here to relieve some of that stress. Queen’s Feast is an annual event that gives locals and visitors a chance to sample some of the best food and drinks the area has to offer.

Beginning Friday, 92 restaurants across nine counties will be participating in this ten-day event, providing delicious meals at a reduced price.

With meals ranging from $30 to $45 per person, it’s a great way to try something new without breaking the bank. One of the restaurants joining the party is MICO’s, a local favorite that opened in 2020. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to explore all that Charlotte has to offer!

