HomeFood & Drink

Introducing New Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
Close-up of beer glass on table,Canoga Park,United States,USA

Source: d thorne / 500px / Getty

If it’s two things North Carolinians love, it’s sweet tea and breweries. Get ready to sip your way through the Carolinas with Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea!

The collaboration between the iconic Charlotte-born fast food restaurant and Boone’s Appalachian Mountain Brewery will be available starting in March.

Though you won’t be able to purchase it at Bojangles restaurants, be sure to check out select retailers like Harris Teeter, Food Lion, Lowes, Circle K, QT, Sheetz, Spinx, Walmart, and Ingles for 12-packs, 12-ounce cans, and individual 16-ounce cans.

For more information, follow @BoHardTea on Instagram for updates.

Read the full story here.

RELATED TAGS

alcohol Bojangles sweet tea

    • Close