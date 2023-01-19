105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Amanda Seales, comedian, multi-hyphenate, and social justice advocate, has added a syndicated radio host to her growing list of achievements. The Amanda Seales syndicated radio show premieres today, 10am, on WOSF-HD1 FM – 102.5 The Block.

“I am beyond excited to be partnering with Radio One and Reach Media Inc. to launch The Amanda Seales Show. After years of sticking with my brand of comedy and academy to cultivate a community, this feels like more than an opportunity, but a purpose-filled possibility to empower and change minds using humor to translate the truth,” said Amanda Seales.

Jeff “Uzi D” Anderson, Operations Manager for Radio One, Inc. – Charlotte added, “We’re excited to welcome Amanda Seales, who has proven herself as a brilliant mind, a talented actress, comedian, and an outspoken voice of the culture who is certain to make a huge impact in Charlotte.”

With an uncanny knack for using humor to make serious topics (racism, politics, rape culture, sexism, police brutality, etc.) relatable and interesting, Seales combines intellectual wit, silliness, and a pop culture obsession to create her unique style of “smart funny” content for the stage, screen, and now, radio. Joined by co-host, Marc “DJ Nailz” Dixon of Power 105.7 Columbus, audiences will get a full dose of the comedian’s unfiltered opinions, fact-based insights, and hilariously real point of view each day.

Colby Tyner, Senior VP Programming of Urban One’s Radio One and Reach Media divisions, who worked to bring the parties together said, “From her Smart Funny & Black show to HBO’s Insecure, Amanda is an exceptional creative force who uses her comedic and social media skills to entertain but also enlighten audiences.”

Comedian-Actress Amanda Seales New Syndicated Radio Show is Heading to Charlotte was originally published on theblockcharlotte.com